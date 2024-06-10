Next article: The Shatta/Stone University of Ghana concert saga; the story so far

It’s not a crime to divorce, you can marry 50 times – Yul Edochie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 10 - 2024 , 17:30

Nollywood actor and self-styled cleric Yul Edochie has shared his opinion on divorce.

The controversial movie star said there is nothing wrong with walking out of a marriage that doesn’t work, emphasising that people can marry 50 times as long as it works for them.

He noted that when it comes to marriage, it is all about one’s happiness and not public opinions.

Speaking in a recent interview with White Pearl Studios, Edochie stated that it is also okay to stay unmarried if it makes one happy.

He said: “For me, marriage is not a do or die thing. If you see it is not working, walk away respectfully. You don’t have to hurt each other. And when you walk away and you see the next person and you decide to marry, go ahead and marry. If e no work again, go. If you see another one, marry. If e no work again, go. You can marry 50 times as long as it works for you.

“You can’t control how people react towards you. And what makes me happy is different from what makes you happy. Don’t let anybody tell you what’s good for you. Find out what works for you. And if you decide in this life that you will not marry till you die, please do. Be happy.”

Yul Edochie made headlines a few years ago following his controversial second marriage to Judy Austin.

His first wife, May Edochie, filed for divorce but the actor reportedly opposed it.

The ongoing divorce case, which has been of keen interest to netizens, is yet to be finalised.