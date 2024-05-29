Next article: I was warned playing talking drum might prevent me from having kids, says Ara

I want to marry a man who will worship me – Ahuofe Patricia

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News May - 29 - 2024 , 20:00

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known in showbiz circles as Ahuofe Patricia, has shared the things she looks out for in a man she wants to marry.

According to her, a man who is ready to make her a priority in his life is attracted to her, and she prefers to be in a relationship with such men.

The actress maintained that she is the only child of her mother and has always been treated well, making it a challenge for her to be maltreated.

She said this in an interview with Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Prime Morning show on Wednesday.

“Someone who is going to worship me like I’m the best thing ever to happen to him. I’m my mom’s only child, and I’m really overpampered, so he has to worship me.”

Asked if she would consider the person’s financial status even if he is prepared to ‘worship’ her, Ahuofe Patricia sarcastically quizzed, “If you attend a church, don’t you sing songs of praise for offering sessions? So you can't do all of that if you’re not in good financial standing.

She also mentioned that a generous man is part of her category of men she would choose as a husband.

However, she is content with being single and does not feel pressured to get into marriage, no matter the criticisms she receives regarding her marital status.

She said she would embrace a marriage opportunity if God permits and is blessed with her choice of man.