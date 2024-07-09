Featured

I don’t date for marriage – Doyin

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 11:40

Big Brother Naija star, Doyin David, has revealed that she doesn't view marriage as a priority in her relationships.

In a recent interview with Olufemi Daniel, she shared that her focus is on companionship and enjoying quality time with her partner, rather than solely seeking a marital commitment.

“I never really date to get married but to have a good time and I date for companionship, whether it leads to marriage or not. I mean sex is part of companionship, but it is not the major reason I’m dating. I date for companionship and not for marriage, so I’m fine if it doesn’t lead to marriage, we had a good time. I’m fine with life partnership if a marriage does not come.

At the end of the day, what is marriage? Is it about signing papers? It is not important, and I am not trying to talk down on the marriage constitution.

Companionship is important to me. So I just want to have someone who is my person for the rest of my life, so it’s not important to be legally married,” she said.