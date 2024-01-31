Here is how to win a ticket to Kwabena Kwabena/Becca’s ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ on Valentine’s Day

Do you want to give that special person a good treat on Valentine’s Day but low on budget? Just smile for a second.

Courtesy Graphic Showbiz, you can be a lucky winner of a free ticket to the ‘Vitamilk Love Night’ headlined by Kwabena Kwabena and Becca at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Valentine’s Day.

Patrons and most importantly, love birds are in for sugary moments when the two love crooners take stage on the night. Indeed, love is a song sang from the heart.

Guidelines to win a ticket

To win a ticket, all you need to do is to send a 60 second video either of yourself or you and your partner singing Becca’s or Kwabena Kwabena’s song to the whatsapp number 0551484843.

Remember, Terms and Conditions apply for the selection of winners.