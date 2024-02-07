GMA-USA: Arnold Asamoah- Baidoo is Board Chairman for 5th edition

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 07 - 2024 , 18:22

The Executive Council of the Ghana Music Awards –USA has named Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as the Chairman of its new Board of the fifth edition of the awards.

The Council also unveiled the list of other Board Members for this year’s awards scheme scheduled for August 17, 2024.

The other members of the board are David Kyei (Kaywa) and Kwame Micky. Media personalities, Halifax Ansah-Addo, Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky 5), Whitney Boakye Mensah, Mike Tamakloe, Emmanuel Kusi Mensah, Nathan Pryce, Joshua Tigo, and Dennis K. Boafo – with Jeeje Hagan serving as the Secretary to the Board.

The other members of the GMA-USA team are Nana Poku Ashis as the Communications Director, Papa Bills as Country Representative and Eugene Osafo Nkansah as the official blogger for the 5th edition.

The mandate of the board includes the categorisation and nomination process for the awards, after which the official nominees’ announcement will be held on April 20, 2024.

Also, nominees for the fifth edition of the awards will be presented with ‘Certificate of Nomination’ at a yet to be announced date.

Below is the full list of the members of the Board:

Anorld Asamoah-Baidoo (Board Chairman)

Mike Tamakloe (CEO of MustBeFiveRadio USA)

Mr Joshua Tigo (Programmes Director Adom FM Ghana)

Mr David Kyei (Kaywa- Renowned Music Producer)

Frank Kwabena Owusu (Franky5 - Astute Media Personality and Broadcaster Ghana)

Mrs Whitney Boakye Mensah (Media Personality Ghana)

Mr Nathan Pryce (Musician and Media Personality USA)

Mr Kwame Micky (Renowned Sound Producer USA)

Mr Halifax Ansah-Addo (Astute Broadcaster and Media Personality)

Mr Emmanuel Mensah (Capito - Chief Operations Officer GMA-USA)

Dennis Boafo (Don D- CEO Ghana Music Awards USA)

Jeeje Hagan remains the Board Secretary