Ghanaian born German makes it to the finals of Miss Germany contest

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 18:26

Adwoa Tima Awuah, a 22 year old has made it to the finals of the prestigious awards show for social impact dubbed Miss Germany.

Since 2021, Miss Germany has evolved from the classic beauty contest to an award for women who take up responsibility in society and want to embark on various projects to improve the German community.

Adwoa Tima Awuah is the founder of the Yemiyiefo Foundation (YFM Ghana), a social project in Ghana that aims to help young girls in rural areas complete JHS and begin SHS.

Since it started in 2021, the Yemiyiefo Foundation has provided 15 full scholarships for girls in deprived communities to go through Junior High School (JHS) education.

The Foundation has also organised workshops in various Life Skills programmes, reaching over 1000 Junior High School students in Eastern and Central Regions of Ghana.

Currently, Adwoa is embarking on a mission to improve the livelihoods of African immigrants in Germany by providing psychosocial services that aim to aid the integration of migrants into German society.

And it is with this project that earned her a place at the final 10 of the Miss Germany competition as the youngest and only black candidate. The grand finale is expected to take place on February 24 at Europapark, Germany

“As a former migrant from Ghana to Germany, I know how challenging migration and integration can be, especially without sufficient support.

“My mission at Miss Germany is to create more empathy for migration and integration with a documentary. I also work at a psychosocial center to support migrants, especially the African community.

This trip is more than a mission. It is my connection to my roots, the challenges of my family and the difficulties of all those who had to leave their familiar surroundings and start anew in Germany,” she stated.