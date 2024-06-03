Next article: See Britain's Got Talent voting percentages that earned Ghana’s Abigail and Afronita 3rd place

Featured

Eric Toscar joins Lynx Entertainment as Artists and Repertoire Manager

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 03 - 2024 , 15:04

Digital creator and entertainment analyst, Eric Agyapong-Mensah, popularly known as Eric Toscar is the latest member of the Lynx Entertainment.

Advertisement

Eric is the new Artists and Repertoire (A&R) manager of Lynx Entertainment. Specifically, his role is to see oversee the career of St. Lennon, a new signee of Lynx Entertainment.

With an impressive track record and diverse experience in the music and entertainment industry, Toscar's addition to the team will positively impact St. Lennon's career and further solidify Lynx Entertainment's position as a leading force in raising young Ghanaian talents.

Nurturing his abilities back in Nkawkaw Senior High School where he served as Entertainment Prefect, Eric Toscar has made good contributions to Ghana’s creative industry since taking a professional step some few years ago.

As such, he is bringing a wealth of experience to Lynx Entertainment, having held key roles in various prestigious projects and organisations.

Toscar's journey in the music industry includes pivotal roles such as Talent Relations Officer at Muse Africa, Hospitality Manager at Afronation Ghana in 2019, and a production member for all five editions of the 3Music Awards.

His project management skills have also been showcased at the Wildaland Festival and during Amerado’s "My Motherland Concert."

Additionally, his involvement in the Afua Asantewaa Singathon Guinness World Record attempt and Black Sherif’s “Zaama Disco Concert” highlights his ability to manage and execute large-scale events successfully.

Eric Toscar has also managed and worked closely with several notable Ghanaian artistes. He was the road manager for Wisa Gried from 2016 to 2018, a period during which Gried's hit "Ekiki Mi" gained widespread acclaim.

He also managed Apaatse and served as the road manager for Malcolm Nuna.

As a team member for Black Sherif, Toscar contributed to the artiste's rapid rise in the music industry.

Throughout his career, Toscar has achieved significant milestones that underscore his capabilities and dedication.

At the Afronation Festival Ghana in 2019, he successfully managed the Artistes Village, catering for top African music giants such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Davido, and Shatta Wale.

His role as Assistant Project Manager for the Wildaland Festival in 2021 further cemented his reputation, with the festival featuring performances by Davido, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Adekunle Gold, and Ruger.

Toscar's expertise extends beyond music festivals; he has organized and produced over 10 comedy shows in Ghana, featuring comedians like OB Amponsah, Lekzy DeComic, and Jeffrey Nortey.

His project management skills were also evident in the successful execution of album listening events for Kuami Eugene's "Son of Africa" and Kweku Smoke's "Snoop Forever."

In his new role at Lynx Entertainment, Toscar aims to leverage his extensive experience and passion for music to shape the career of St. Lennon.

"I envision myself playing a key role in shaping the career of my new artiste St. Lennon and helping Lynx Entertainment achieve their creative and professional goals, making a lasting impact on the music industry,” he says.

Toscar is both excited and honoured to take on this new challenge. "I'm thrilled to be working with a talented artiste like St. Lennon and having the opportunity to contribute to his success. I'm also feeling a sense of responsibility, knowing that my decisions and guidance will significantly impact his career.

“I’m eager to learn and grow alongside the artiste, navigating the ups and downs of the music industry together. Overall, I'm ready to put my skills, experience, and passion to work, helping the artiste achieve his dreams and making a meaningful impact in the music world."