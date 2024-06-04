Featured

Eno Barony and Kweku Flick set for concert in Italy

Graphic Online Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 20:37

Award-winning Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony and fellow rapper Kweku Flick will be performing in Sassuolo, Italy, on June 15, 2024.

The organizer of the event, Kofi Mulan, stated that the event will help improve the existing relationship between Ghana and Italy and also help market Ghanaian musicians both from home and those in Italy. He said this during a phone interview a few days ago from his office in Accra.

Explaining the need for such an event, Kofi Mulan described the event as a "win-win" for Ghana and Italy.

"These types of shows are going to strengthen social ties and help foster a great bond between these countries and Ghana. Also, our music and culture will be recognized internationally and help pave the way for other Ghanaian musicians living in the diaspora," he explained.

Kofi Mulan also said this was part of a broader initiative to showcase as many Ghanaian musicians as possible to the world. He said the journey will include musical shows across Europe, America, Asia, and Southern Africa. He admitted that the task won't be easy, as support will be needed through mutual partnerships between his company and those abroad.

He expressed gratitude for the success of previous shows. "Following the success of the recent concerts in Düsseldorf, Hamburg in Germany, and Modena in Italy, I decided to partner with an event company in Italy, Great Grace Company, to pull this through. This is what I hope to do for the other shows to come. This is all part of a series of concerts and events my company hopes to organize with Ghanaian talents across the world... We are putting Ghanaian music on the global playlist," he explained.