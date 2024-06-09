Featured

Drug reaction caused Mohbad’s death, autopsy reveals

Jun - 09 - 2024

Almost a year after his death, the autopsy conducted on the body of the Nigerian rapper and singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has finally revealed the possible cause of his death.

The report, which went viral on the internet yesterday, said though the cause of the singer’s death could not be ascertained, there was a possibility of drug reaction in view of the absence of any significant post-mortem and toxicology findings.

According to the result of the autopsy conducted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, the samples of the gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung of Mohbad were retrieved for a toxicology test.

The report reads in part: “Anti-histamines are medicines used to treat symptoms of allergies. They are also used to treat a variety of other conditions such as stomach problems, colds, and anxiety, among others.

It is noteworthy that the body neither had an autopsy nor embalmed prior to interment on the second day. Following the Order for Exhumation, the body was exhumed on 21/09/2023 (8 days after the burial).

“Autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs. Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding could be attributed to death. Against this background, samples were taken for toxicology. This is to determine if there was any anaphylactic reaction, substances of abuse, overdosage or common household poisoning.

“Toxicology revealed positive findings of Diphenhydramine, an antihistamine; however, this concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range. The other analytics were unremarkable.

“In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, blood samples need to be taken as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day. In the light of the foregoing, cause of death could not be ascertained.

“However, the possibility of a fatal anaphylactic shock (drug reaction) could be considered in view of the absence of any significant post-mortem and toxicology findings.” Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, under mysterious circumstances and was buried the next day. He was 27.

His demise generated a lot of controversies, after his aggrieved fans and celebrities took to the street nationwide to demand justice for the late singer.

They accused Mohbad’s former boss, Naira Marley and Sam Larry as being responsible for the singer’s death. Their grievances forced the Lagos State Police Command to set up a 13-man Special Investigation Team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer.