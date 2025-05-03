Christian Leader Eric Oduro Kwapong urges leaders to draw closer to Christ

Delali Sika Showbiz News May - 03 - 2025 , 13:49 2 minutes read

Christian leader and psalmist Eric Oduro Kwapong is calling on leaders across all spheres of influence to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ as they navigate the demands and burdens of leadership.

“It’s a gathering devoted to deepening each leader’s personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ through Scripture-centred contemporary worship,” he said, ahead of the upcoming Leaders in Worship 3 event, scheduled for Friday, 6 June 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Now in its third edition, the worship experience is designed as a sacred space for reflection, renewal, and spiritual anchoring. Kwapong believes that amidst the complexities and weight of leadership, there is a growing need for spaces that provide encouragement and spiritual clarity.

“Leaders frequently face difficult, high-pressure situations that can make their journey both challenging and very lonely,” he noted. “This gathering is meant to serve as a retreat where they can be spiritually rejuvenated and refocused.”

A key highlight of the event will be Scriptural exhortations—carefully selected passages intended to speak directly to the leadership experience, offering timeless wisdom and hope. Set within a worshipful atmosphere enhanced by soothing instrumental music, the evening will allow for both corporate worship and personal introspection.

Beyond the spiritual emphasis, Kwapong also stressed the importance of building lasting, values-based connections among attendees. “These authentic connections aim to foster valuable collaborations, shared insight, and ongoing support systems that endure well beyond the gathering,” he said.

“All of this will ultimately culminate in a unique, inspiring, deeply worshipful, and life-transforming experience—renewing and rejuvenating the leader for a focused, Christ-centred, and purpose-driven journey,” Kwapong affirmed.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Interested participants can register at: https://forms.gle/FWydxEJTrjp92zuE9.