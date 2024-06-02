Next article: TGMA25: Check out full list of winners

Britain's Got Talent: Ghanaian dance duo Abigail and Afronita take 3rd place [VIDEO]

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 02 - 2024 , 21:44

Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronita placed third in season 17 of the popular Britain's Got Talent show. The final was held on Sunday night.

Dance teacher Afronita, 20, and her protege Abigail, seven, were among 10 finalists, including a choir, a magician, and a Japanese skipping group.

Singer Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, followed by Jack Rhodes in second place, and Abigail and Afronitaaa in third.

The winner, Sydnie will receive a cash prize of £250,000 and earn a chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance



The Ghanaian duo had previously won the public vote in the fourth semi-final, securing a spot in Sunday's final.



Here's a full list of BGT Season 17 finalists:



• Singer, Innocent Masuku



• Ssaulabi, Performance Troupe



• Magician, Jack Rhodes



• Double Dutch group, Haribow



• Singer, Sydnie Christmas



• Singing Impersonator, Mike Woodhams



• Dancing duo, Abigail & Afronitaaa



• Choir, Northants Sings Out



• Comedian, Alex Mitchell



• Magician, Trixy