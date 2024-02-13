Previous article: Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time: Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba in the list

Blackpink star Lisa joins White Lotus for series three

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 12:22

Blackpink star Lisa is joining the cast of award-winning show The White Lotus.

The third series of HBO's hit TV show about rich entitled holiday-makers is moving to Thailand, Lisa's homeland.

Filming of the dark comedy is due to begin later this month in Bangkok and on the islands of Phuket and Kho Samui.

The role Lisa - whose full name is Lalisa Manoba - will play has not yet been announced. Other stars joining for season three include Parker Posey.

Jason Isaacs, Iron Man's Leslie Bibb, True Detective's Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong are also on board. Scott Glenn and Julian Kostov will also appear.

Series one star Natasha Rothwell will reprise her role as luxury hotel masseuse Belinda.

Lisa is one of Thailand's best-known celebrities. While this is her first big acting role, she did star in a Thai drama as a child back in 2007.

K-pop superstars Blackpink recently renewed their agency contract as a group, ensuring that the quartet will continue to perform together.

The news followed months of contract negotiations during which fans feared the group could split up.

Blackpink, formed in 2016, have become the world's biggest K-pop girl group.

The new contract is believed to be among the most lucrative signed by any music group this year.

The four members - all in their 20s - are celebrities in their own right. Their official YouTube channel has more than 92 million subscribers, while each of them has more than 70 million followers on Instagram.

They have represented some of the biggest fashion brands, such as Chanel and Dior, and headlined major international music festivals such as Coachella and BST Hyde Park.