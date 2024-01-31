Black Sherif grabs nomination for 55th NAACP awards

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 31 - 2024 , 13:53

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the year, Black Sherif has been nominated for the best outstanding duo, group or collaboration category at the 55th NAACP Awards scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Black Sherif earned the spot alongside his collaborators Dreamville’s American rapper, Bas and Nigerian producer/ singer, Kel-P for their soundtrack for the box office hit film Creed III, a 2023 American sports drama produced and directed by Michael B. Jordan, who played the lead role as Adonis Creed in the movie.

The winners for the 55th NAACP awards will be revealed during the two–hour Live TV special, airing Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honour outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

Speaking on the African nominees for this year, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa, and Peer Lead, BET International, said, “We take pride in shining a spotlight on black legacy and excellence.

“As a conduit for honouring authentic stories and recognizing groundbreaking work in film, television, theatre, music, and literature, we have a global array of African artists, including Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Asake, Libianca, Black Sherif, Lojay, Omah Lay, and Ayra Starr, securing nods in the music categories.

“Adding to the brilliance, Ayo Edebiri, John Boyega, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Daniel Kaluuya, Lola Akinmade Åkerström receive well-deserved nominations spanning Motion Picture, Literary, and Television categories.”

The young man from Asante-Akyem Konongo is certainly a huge inspiration for many young artistes.

In his few years on the music scene, Black Sherif, who is the reigning winner of Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023 has made significant progress and continues to solidify his presence as a strong force in Ghana and beyond. (Related article: Black Sherif is a gem, Sarkodie honours Blacko on his birthday, Thank you for making me who I am - Black Sherif to fans)

His NAACP nomination adds to his growing global popularity in the last few years by earning significant recognition on notable global awards ceremonies.