Black Sherif drops Kilos Milos, teases upcoming album

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:52

GHANAIAN rapper and singer Black Sherif has just released his latest single, Kilos Milos, creating a wave of excitement among his fans.

The track, produced by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah, is a blend of Hip-Hop and Afrobeat.

This release follows the success of his previous hit, "Shut Up," which became a street anthem.

On Kilos Milos, Black Sherif delivers a powerful message of perseverance, hope, resilience and determination and encourages his fans to keep pushing forward and never give up on their dreams, even when faced with challenges.

Part of the lyrics goes: "In times back when we hit milli (thousands), we spend half and use the remainder to import things, okiloo, okiloo, the big type, elephants. In times back when we hit millis, we spent half and used the remainder to import umbrellas. Time is not on our side forever, time often makes us deaf."

Reflecting on his journey, Black Sherif shared with Graphic Showbiz, "This song is a reflection of my personal experiences, struggles, and triumphs. I also drew inspiration from my surroundings to craft the lyrics so that it can resonate with my listeners."

The 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year is also teasing the release of his sophomore album, set to drop later this year.