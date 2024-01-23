As a family breadwinner, I campaigned for NPP because of free SHS– Kalybos

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 23 - 2024 , 14:53

Comedian/actor Kalybos has disclosed that he supported the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections because of the successful implementation of free Senior High School policy.

Kalybos was among a number of celebrities who vigorously campaigned for the NPP and has not shied away from it.

In a recent interview with TV3, Kalybos, who recently got married, said he fell in love with the Free SHS policy since it lessened his burden of being the bread winner of the family.

“My aim of supporting the New Patriotic Party was because of their Free SHS policy. Ever since the policy was implemented, I could actually save. That was my point of view. I didn’t go in for any other campaign, so when that was implemented, I had to be selfish for once” he said.

“When you become the breadwinner, there are a lot of responsibilities. I had to get my uncle’s support through university and the burden becomes 10 times on you. But with free SHS, I have saved a lot of money,” he added.

Kalybos was heavily criticised in 2020, when he together with some celebrities including Prince David Osei and comedian General Ntatia campaigned for NPP’s Lydia Alhassan against colleague actor, John Dumelo.