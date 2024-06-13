Featured

Are you ready to tie the knot? Here are the signs

No matter how much you love each other, marriage is still a huge emotional and financial step to take as a couple. There are so many pros and cons to weigh before you get married. So, if I were you, I'd take the Miranda Hobbes method from Sex and the City and make a list.

Can you ever know for sure when it's the right time to get married? How does anybody know when they are ready to make that leap? Every couple is different, that's for sure. Here are some telltale signs that you're ready to take the plunge — consider them as their own individual pieces of marriage advice as you take this next step.

Here are 10 signs you're both totally 100% ready to say 'I do':

1. When you imagine your life years from now, you continuously visualize it with your partner

You can't even imagine anything or anyone different.

2. The thought of children — once so foreign and repulsive — becomes more and more amusing

You begin to envision routine parenting as something beautiful and endearing. But this is something to discuss with your partner first to make sure you are both on the same page.

3. The thought of making love to someone other than your partner disgusts you to the core

You cannot even fathom the possibility of another hand touching your body.

4. You enjoy waking up next to your partner

On the off nights that you don't spend together, you miss his or her body next to you when you open your eyes in the morning.

5. You find his or her dysfunctional family charming and eclectic

While you may not be enamored with your partner's extended relatives, you love your partner so much you're willing to look past them.

6. You inadvertently admire other people's wedding bands

And you start contemplating what you'd like your own wedding band or engagement ring to look like. That doesn't mean going searching online for wedding bands and making a vision board out of them — yikes!

7. You start thinking about joint finances

You calculate the costs of selling your bachelor or bachelorette pad to afford a down payment on a real house.

8. You enjoy the simple moments together

You don't necessarily have to do something to enjoy your time together; whether it's grocery shopping or watching television, you just appreciate being near him or her.

9. You and your partner become each other's cheerleaders

You bring out the best in each other and have each other's backs. This means being with your partner through thick and thin and not chickening out when things get even remotely rocky.

10. You trust your partner explicitly

There's no other person in the world in whom you would rather confide.

No matter what, you and your partner must be on the same page about marriage. There's nothing worse than being in two different places in your love story.