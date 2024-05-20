Featured

Anne Robinson confirms relationship with Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

Sky News Showbiz News May - 20 - 2024 , 10:03

Former Weakest Link host, Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with the Queen's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Advertisement

At the end of last year it was reported the 79-year-old TV presenter and 84-year-old retired cavalry officer were dating.

Robinson has now confirmed they are, telling Saga magazine: "Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business."

The interview comes as it was announced Robinson will take on the role of the publication's agony aunt from their June issue.

Discussing returning to the dating pool in her 70s, after being single for more than a decade, she told Saga: "I'd been out of the game for so long. And also I don't drink. If you don't drink, you're not as reckless are you?

"I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?"

Explaining why dating can be easier in older age, she said: "You're much more selective about what you're going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You're not going to change."

Robinson became known for the acerbic comments she made to contestants and her catchphrase "You are the weakest link, goodbye" when she presented the quiz show, which was first broadcast in 2000 before ending 12 years later.

She previously became the first woman to host Channel 4 quiz show Countdown before stepping down in 2022 after having recorded 265 episodes.