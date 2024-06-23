Next article: Govt should create policies to back creative industry’s growth-Rex Omar

American rapper Julio Foolio shot dead while celebrating 26th birthday

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 23 - 2024

Julio Foolio, a Florida rapper whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot and killed early Sunday morning while celebrating his 26th birthday.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa.

Jones’ lawyer, Lewis Fusco, confirmed his death to CBS News affiliate WTSP-TV.

According to Fusco, the shooting happened after Jones was kicked out of an Airbnb for exceeding occupancy limits during a pool party celebration on Saturday afternoon.

Social media posts from Julio Foolio earlier in the day had promoted the pool party at the Airbnb.

Following their removal from the Airbnb, the group relocated to the Holiday Inn, where the ambush is reported to have taken place.

The Tampa Police Department reported that three other people were injured in the shooting but are currently in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Jones had previously survived shooting incidents in 2020, 2021, and 2023, according to First Coast News.