Afua Asantewaa: I was famous before Sing-A-Thon, I often met celebrities

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 09:13

ALTHOUGH Afua Asantewaa Aduonum admits her singing marathon attempt to break and set a Guinness World Record (GWR) last year may have opened doors of opportunity for her, she wouldn’t give the venture credit for all the fame she is currently enjoying.

Afua who is a journalist, event organiser and entrepreneur doesn’t hesitate to point out that, she was already basking in fame before the singing marathon, nicknamed Sing-A-Thon which came off from December 24-29, 2023 at the Akwaaba Village, Airport, Accra. (I’m yet to know why I was disqualified - Afua Asantewaa)

Explaining herself in a chat with Graphic Showbiz on Monday, February 26, Afua Asantewaa said she was famous before embarking on her Sing-A-Thon project. So all those who are saying she did it to be popular are very wrong.

“First of all, Sing-A-Thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba Village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often.

“I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it is not like I was seeing them for the first time.

“Although I will not rule out the fact that Sing-A-Thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way”, she remarked.

She stated that her aim for embarking on her Sing-A-Thon project was to push Ghanaian songs and she was glad she was able to achieve that even though she couldn’t break and set a new GWR.

“At the end of the day, I was able to make Ghanaian songs popular worldwide because this was a global thing. So many people outside this country started paying attention to our songs after my Sing-A-Thon and it is a plus for the nation, in fact, for all of us” she added.