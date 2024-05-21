Featured

Afropop Queen Yemi Alade teases upcoming album with new single "Tomorrow"

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 21 - 2024 , 20:13

Afropop superstar Yemi Alade has released a new single “Tomorrow” — an up-beat track that speaks on the importance of the gift of tomorrow and its promise for a better day.

The song is about having another opportunity to achieve things we could not attain today.

It encourages one to place their trust in the divine guidance from God despite the uncertainty of the future. This new uplifting, Yasso-produced single laced with vibrant energy and positivity is the first single off Yemi’s upcoming tenth body of work set for release in 2024.

Ahead of the release Yemi said, “Tomorrow is a timeless piece that honors the aspirations of the future and the ongoing pursuit of turning them into achievements. This is a dedication to all those envisioning brighter days, serving as an anthem for champions.”

She revealed that the new album will be a cocktail of different genres with multiple flavours designed to appeal to every single music lover from any corner in the world.

She said, “I created this album with the sole purpose of creating music I grew up loving and the variety I have grown to love now. I was inspired by the core African music of Highlife and different genres that got us excited as Africans.”

Yemi Alade started the year 2024 on a big note - performing at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony. Her upcoming album will add to her stellar discography and her global domination.

She is also set to headline her show in Zenith, Paris - La Villete, France on 21st September 2024 alongside her African Train Band.