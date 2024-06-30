Featured

YawGyamfi, and JoeRich: Two talents set to make their mark on Ghanaian music scene

GraphicOnline Music Jun - 30 - 2024 , 12:58

Two young musicians, YawGyamfi and JoeRich, have officially entered the Ghanaian music scene, promising to elevate the industry with their captivating sound.

Advertisement

Unveiled at Kata Garden Bistro in Accra on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, YawGyamfi and JoeRich expressed their ambitions to go beyond simply releasing songs. They aim to establish themselves as artists deserving of close attention, both in Ghana and internationally, with a unique style that will leave a lasting impression.

Driven by their passion for music, YawGyamfi and JoeRich are carving their own paths in the competitive realms of Afrobeats, R&B, and rap. Their two singles, "Holiday" and "Sexing," mark the beginning of what promises to be a successful musical journey for the duo.

Meet the Artists

YawGyamfi:

A talented Ghanaian artist born in 2000, YawGyamfi specialises in Afrobeats and Afroblend music. Nicknamed "Ghana's Darling Boy," he's known for his smooth and sultry sound. Beyond Afrobeats, he's also an R&B singer who explores themes of love and romance in his music.

YawGyamfi's musical journey began years ago, sparked by his childhood exposure to Celine Dion's music, often played by his mother. This early influence nurtured his love for music.

More than just a singer, YawGyamfi is also a gifted songwriter, having spent the past seven years crafting songs for other artists. His aspirations for the next three to five years include becoming a leading musician not just in Ghana but across Africa. He also hopes to achieve global recognition and serve as a role model and support system for upcoming artists.

JoeRich:

Inspired by award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, JoeRich is a talented rapper whose musical journey started in senior high school. This entrepreneur, known for his mobile phone business, is a rising star in the Ghanaian rap scene with a promising future.

Currently unsigned, JoeRich and YawGyamfi are poised to make a significant mark on the Ghanaian music industry.

https://youtu.be/Je8ZehHmF18?si=qZfr77KmfATOl0vv