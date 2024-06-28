Next article: Josh Blakk named Apple Music’s Up Next Artist for June following deluxe album release

US rapper Jim Jones in Kente Cloth for Gambo's 'Drip Remix' video

GraphicOnline Music Jun - 28 - 2024 , 07:55

Legendary American rapper Jim Jones was styled like a Ghanaian royal for his appearance in the official music video of "Drip Remix," a song by award-winning Ghanaian musician Bashir Annan, famously known as Gambo.

One would be pardoned for mistaking Jim Jones as a chief, given the high level of Ghanaian royalty he portrayed in the "Drip Remix" video.

His demeanour, the 'subjects' at his feet and standing around him, his beautiful Kente wear accessorized with amazing beads, and his fine-looking crown all perfectly teamed up to portray his 'royal status.'

In the video shot in the US, Jim Jones is seen dressed like a Ghanaian king, alongside rappers Gambo and Ayigbe Edem, as well as a number of women dressed in beautiful Ghanaian costumes, promoting the vibrant culture of Ghana on the international scene.

The "Drip Remix" is one of the standout tracks on Gambo’s latest extended play (EP) titled "1 More Bullet," a musical project that celebrates hip-hop. Featured on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian music duo E.L. and Kofi Jumah. E.L. features on a song dubbed "Enjoyment," while Kofi Jamar showcases his musical prowess on "Conversation," another remarkable song on the EP to watch out for.

Jim Jones not only excelled in contributing to "Drip Remix" lyrically, but his dress style was a perfect fit for marketing brand Ghana in America and beyond.

Gambo strongly believes that through music, the rich traditions, stories, and values of Ghana can reach the hearts of people worldwide.

He's also using his music to inspire the younger generation of Ghanaian musicians to explore their cultural roots and create music that celebrates their Ghanaian heritage.

For Gambo, using the power of music to promote Ghanaian culture internationally could significantly benefit Ghana's tourism industry. He believes that promoting culture through music can help attract more tourists to Ghana.

Gambo continues to exemplify himself as a great ambassador for brand Ghana, and he has vowed to continue to use his musical journey to send home the message that Ghanaian culture is a treasure to be celebrated and shared with the rest of the world.