Maison unveils “Petals”: A soulful 2-track EP set for Valentine’s Day release

GraphicOnline Music Feb - 11 - 2025 , 19:55 1 minute read

Ghana’s music scene continues to evolve, birthing fresh talents who push the boundaries of Afrobeats and Afrosoul. One such rising star is Maison, a dynamic new voice blending rich melodies, soul-stirring lyrics, and infectious rhythms.

With a deep passion for storytelling through music, Maison’s artistry embodies the heart of contemporary African sounds while drawing inspiration from the timeless essence of soul and highlife.

His debut project, “Petals”, is set for release on February 14th, Valentine’s Day—a fitting date for an EP that promises an emotive and sonically captivating experience. This 2-track project is expected to showcase his versatility, with songs exploring themes of love, passion, and self-discovery. More than just an introduction, “Petals” is a statement—a glimpse into the artistry and authenticity Maison brings to the music industry.

As Afrobeats and Afrosoul continue to gain global recognition, Maison’s arrival signals the emergence of a fresh, compelling sound from Ghana. His debut is highly anticipated, and with “Petals”, he invites listeners into his world—where rhythm meets emotion and every lyric tells a story.

“Petals” will be available on all streaming platforms from February 14th. Follow Maison on social media: @the_Maisonn across all platforms.