Strengthening Ghana’s epidemics preparedness response through health surveillance

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Features Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:40

Maintaining an alertness to surprises is not only relevant in the security agencies but equally important in the health sector. The reason is that when the health sector remains battle-ready to handle any health hazards such as epidemics and pandemics, it makes it easier for the health of the citizens to be well-secured and protected.

That is why epidemic preparedness and response financing has been identified by many health experts and advocates as one of the surest ways through which Ghana could secure its health sector against disease outbreaks—epidemics.

The reason is that when a dedicated budget is set aside purposely for the management of epidemics, it helps in coordinating remedial efforts in containing such outbreaks—making all the arms of the health sector to function as expected.

The issue is that when the various arms of the health sector, including the medics, biomedics, health promotion practitioners, researchers and scientists are working together, their combined efforts will pay off in the process of preventing and/or containing any epidemics that may pose health risk to the populace.

It is for this reason that the Head of the Biomedical Science Department of the Navrongo Health Research Centre in Upper East Region, Dr Victor Asoala, has expressed strong conviction that setting aside epidemics preparedness and response fund would go a long way to strengthen health surveillance, a critical component of detecting epidemics early.

For him, “Health surveillance is like putting your eye on the ball and watching things so that when you detect any change or anything that can set or can expose you to risk of getting disease, you would have already known it.”

His reason is that epidemics don’t give signal of their invasion but once there are proactive systems to detect them on early, it would help to profess solutions to them, hence reducing their risk on the population.

He explained that because surveillance could directly measure what was going on in the population, it was useful both measuring the need for interventions and for directly measuring the effects of interventions.