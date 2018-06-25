Let’s remove bottlenecks in the way of Single Window

Doing business at Ghana’s ports in the past was a nightmarish experience from which many tried to run away because of the excessive delays that
characterised it .
Due to the concerns raised by stakeholders about the slow, cumbersome and expensive clearance procedures and the nation’s desire to facilitate trade and make Ghana the trade and investment hub in the West African sub-region, there was the need for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to synchronise all the duplications to reduce the turnaround time for businesses.
There was also the need to reduce the malpractices associated with import/export trade and transaction costs that operators encountered in clearing consignments through the ports.
The idea of a Single Window was, therefore, introduced. Developed under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the Single Window concept is aimed at
Within the country, the Single Window is supposed to have one system or platform on which all transactions emanate and terminate. The system allows for the lodgement and exchange of data and
The Daily Graphic is aware that there are still many challenges with port operations after the Single Window and the paperless system had been introduced, but we are gratified to learn that since 2015, Ghana has saved about $500 million.
We have also
A University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) report, the Ghana Business Development Review, launched by the Business Development Minister,
The creation of the national Single Window system has, no doubt,
It has also reduced time-consuming, face-to-face interactions and cost through minimal clerical effort and, in the process, facilitated faster goods clearance, predictability
Ghana needs all the taxes that must accrue to the country to be able to carry out the development projects that will ensure better lives for its citizens and nothing must stop this. We congratulate the port authorities and the implementing agencies on the work
We urge the authorities to remove the remaining bottlenecks in the implementation of the Single Window policy. This way, we would have succeeded in removing the burden on importers, increasing government revenue and making Ghana the real business hub and gateway to West Africa.