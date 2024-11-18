Parliament must return to business

The recent controversy surrounding Parliament has ignited an intense national debate and raised concerns about the institution's effectiveness, particularly when there is a strong interest among Ghanaians in the work of Parliament and what transpires there because of its unique place in our governance architecture and the critical role it plays in national development.

Currently, there is a sense of trepidation among citizens because the impasse has effectively halted government business in the Legislature and that has a serious impact on the effectiveness of the conduct of the affairs of the state, especially with the December 7 general election approaching.

The Daily Graphic on behalf of Ghanaians is appealing to the Majority and Minority in Parliament to put aside their differences and refocus on their core mandate.

The current impasse stems from a controversy surrounding four Members of Parliament (MPs) who filed to contest the next elections under sponsorships different from the interests they currently represent in the Legislature.

This development led Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to declare their seats vacant, sparking a heated debate.

Consequently, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, presented the Speaker’s declaration before the Supreme Court for interpretation and redress.

In a significant ruling, the apex court reversed the Speaker's communication, fuelling concerns about the separation of powers and checks and balances in our democratic system.

Some critics argue that the Judiciary overstepped its bounds by intervening in the Legislature's affairs, while others see it as a necessary measure to clarify the rules.

A Daily Graphic online poll that was recently conducted revealed a divided public, with 50.51 per cent of respondents saying the current issues in Parliament will influence their electoral choices, while 49.49 per cent remain unaffected.

Moreover, only 26.65 per cent of participants rated Parliament's work as "good," while 40.39 per cent deemed it "poor." These numbers underscore the urgent need for Parliament to reclaim its relevance and authority.

The legislative arm plays a vital role in every democracy, serving as a platform for scrutiny, accountability and representation. However, the ongoing impasse threatens to undermine public confidence and trust.

As a political science lecturer, Gilbert Arhinful Aidoo, notes: "Unless parliamentary independence and authority are safeguarded, such controversies may erode the institution's effectiveness."

It is time for our parliamentarians to rise above partisan politics. The Supreme Court's intervention has sparked crucial discussions regarding the doctrine of separation of powers and checks and balances.

The Daily Graphic holds the view that such public debates are necessary and not new to us; however, we believe it is time to resolve the impasse, even beyond the Supreme Court’s decision, in order to get government business going and also ensure peace ahead of the election.

This involves finding a solution that respects and upholds the institution's rules and procedures, ensuring that the right and interests of all members are protected. By doing so, Parliament can move forward and focus on its core duties, rebuilding trust with the Ghanaian people.

To effectively serve the nation, our parliamentarians must work hard to regain the confidence of Ghanaians and demonstrate their commitment to democratic governance.

Fostering an environment of openness and accountability is crucial for Parliament's success. This involves promoting transparency in its decision-making process, making information accessible to the public and ensuring that members are held accountable for their actions.

By embracing transparency and accountability, Parliament can demonstrate its commitment to serving the people, rather than special interests.

Additionally, experts suggest that Parliament should prioritise its core functions, such as debating and passing laws, scrutinising the Executive, and representing citizens.

By focusing on these responsibilities, Parliament can rebuild its reputation and demonstrate its value to the people.

Our democracy depends on a robust and effective Parliament. We urge the legislative body to put aside its differences, prioritise the nation's interests and return to its core duties.

The point needs to be made that this current Parliament has up to January 6, 2025, to finish its term, meaning it is living on borrowed time. Indeed, the time for action is now.