Young entrepreneurs urged to embrace bold beginnings and persevere through adversity

Delali Sika Business News May - 02 - 2025 , 11:28

Young entrepreneurs have been urged to approach adversity with determination and focus, with a reminder that the journey to success often begins with small, deliberate steps.

Delivering a keynote address at the 2025 edition of the Entrepreneurship Hub Africa summit at the UPSA Auditorium, Founder and CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, shared his personal journey of building one of Africa’s leading luxury watch brands. He recounted how he started his business with little capital, selling watches and reinvesting profits, before turning his passion into an internationally recognised brand.

“Deeply believing that in the face of all adversity, your dreams are achievable is half the job done,” Mr Dzamefe said. “Start where you are, use what you have, and never underestimate the power of bold beginnings.”

He emphasised that many aspiring entrepreneurs give up too easily when faced with difficulties, but it is perseverance, not perfection, that builds lasting ventures. “There were days I didn’t know how I was going to survive the next week, but I kept showing up. Entrepreneurship will test you, but if you’re waiting for everything to be perfect, you’ll never start,” he noted.

Touching on brand identity and authenticity, the Caveman Watches CEO stressed the importance of staying true to one’s roots. He said the company’s success was in part due to its embrace of African culture and heritage. “Innovation is not only about what’s new but also about how well you preserve your origin while adapting to the future,” he added.

He also encouraged the youth to avoid comparing their journeys to others and instead focus on consistency and long-term value. “What you’re building is valid even if no one sees it yet. Your ideas matter. Consistency is what gives them value over time,” he said.

The Entrepreneurship Hub Africa summit is an annual event that convenes young business minds and changemakers across industries to discuss innovation, policy, and enterprise development. This year’s edition, themed “Trailblazers Unite: Shaping Tomorrow’s Ghana Today,” included keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions.