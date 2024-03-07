Next article: ‘Africa must harness research, innovation to unlock economic potential’

Working capital management: Key techniques for sustaining business operations

Mar - 07 - 2024

Effective working capital management is a critical element of financial success for any business. It involves optimising the balance between current assets and current liabilities to ensure there's enough liquidity to support day-to-day operations while also fostering growth and profitability.

In this article, we'll explore the importance of working capital management and discover techniques to efficiently manage working capital components like inventory, accounts receivable, and accounts payable.

Understanding Working Capital

Working capital is a measure of a company's short-term financial health. It's the capital required to cover day-to-day operational expenses and to support the growth of the business. Working capital is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets:

Working Capital = Current Assets - Current Liabilities

Current assets include cash, accounts receivable, and inventory, while current liabilities consist of accounts payable, short-term debt, and other short-term obligations.

A positive working capital indicates that a company has enough short-term assets to cover its short-term obligations, which is essential for maintaining liquidity and meeting operational needs.

Techniques for efficient working capital management

Optimising working capital requires careful management of current assets and liabilities. Here are techniques to efficiently manage each component of working capital:

1. Inventory management

Inventory management plays a significant role in working capital management, as it directly impacts both cash flow and profitability. Here's how to improve inventory management:

• Demand forecasting: Accurate demand forecasting helps in maintaining optimal inventory levels. Avoid overstocking, which ties up capital, and understocking, which can lead to lost sales.

• Just-In-Time (JIT) inventory: JIT inventory systems minimize storage costs and improve cash flow by ensuring that inventory is ordered only when it's needed.

• ABC analysis: Classify inventory items into categories (A, B, and C) based on their importance and value. Prioritize management efforts on high-value items.

• Supplier relationships: Maintain strong relationships with suppliers to secure favourable payment terms and discounts for early payments.

• Frequent re-evaluation: Regularly assess inventory to identify obsolete or slow-moving items that can be liquidated to free up cash.

2. Accounts receivable management

Efficient management of accounts receivable helps expedite cash flow by ensuring that customers pay promptly. Here's how to improve accounts receivable management:

• Credit policies: Establish clear credit policies, including credit limits and payment terms, to reduce the risk of late payments or defaults.

• Invoice promptly: Send invoices immediately upon delivering goods or services to customers.

• Collections process: Implement a systematic collections process, including reminders, follow-ups, and escalation procedures for overdue accounts.

• Offer discounts: Encourage early payments by offering discounts or other incentives to customers who settle their invoices ahead of schedule.

• Credit checks: Conduct credit checks on new customers to assess their creditworthiness and set appropriate credit limits.

3. Accounts payable management

Effectively managing accounts payable can help you preserve cash and take advantage of vendor discounts. Here are techniques to enhance accounts payable management:

• Negotiate payment terms: Negotiate favourable payment terms with suppliers, striving for longer credit periods and early payment discounts.

• Prioritize payments: Prioritise payments based on due dates and terms to avoid late payment penalties or damage to supplier relationships.

• Streamline approvals: Implement efficient approval processes for purchase orders and invoices to minimise delays in payment.

• Leverage technology: Use accounting and invoicing software to automate accounts payable processes, reducing manual tasks and errors.

• Monitor expenses: Continuously monitor and analyse expenses to identify areas for cost reduction or efficiency improvement.

4. Short-term financing options

In some cases, businesses may require short-term financing to bridge gaps in working capital. Here are some options to consider:

• Revolving credit lines: Secure a revolving line of credit to provide flexibility for short-term financing needs. You can draw funds as needed and pay interest only on the amount used.

• Short-term loans: Short-term loans, often available from banks and online lenders, can provide quick capital to cover working capital shortages.

• Supplier financing: Some suppliers offer financing options that allow businesses to extend payment terms, helping with working capital management.

Conclusion

Effective working capital management is a vital aspect of a business's financial health. By optimising the balance between current assets and current liabilities, companies can ensure that they have enough liquidity to support daily operations, cover expenses, and capitalise on growth opportunities.

To succeed in working capital management, businesses should focus on efficient inventory management, accounts receivable management, and accounts payable management.

Additionally, they should consider short-term financing options when necessary to bridge temporary gaps in working capital.