We are focused on high customer satisfaction in Ghana – Delta Airline

Severious Kale-Dery Business News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 17:11

The Managing Director of International Communications for Delta Airlines, Rahsaan Johnson, has stated that the company is focused on maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction in Ghana.

“Customers who travel on Delta out of Accra give us some of our highest customer satisfaction rankings throughout Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Our customer satisfaction for customers travelling out of Accra is double that of some of our other major airports,” Mr. Johnson told a group of Ghanaian visiting journalists at the Delta Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States.

The visit aimed to help increase corporate trust and strengthen Delta’s reputation in Ghana to enable business growth achieved through positive earned media.

It was also to position Delta as the carrier of choice between Ghana and the U.S., with a focus on Delta’s nonstop service to New York City (NYC) and its onward connections.

The visit was further to ensure that Delta is known as America’s premium airline for both leisure and corporate travelers, thanks to its product offering, operational reliability, and on-time performance.

Reacting to a question about the perception that Delta was not reliable, Mr. Johnson rejected that perception, explaining that the aircraft that came to Ghana were the same ones that went to other parts of the world.

“It is the same airline that goes to Ghana that goes to Canada, Europe, and everywhere else,” he said, stressing that it was the same aircraft that carried customers from New York to Los Angeles.

“So, the aircraft we fly to and from Ghana are the right size aircraft to be financially successful in Ghana. What we want to do is to have a strong business that allows us to provide the right amount of service to the community so that we can fly that route every day,” Mr. Johnson further explained.

He said the alternative was a larger airplane for fewer flights a week, for fewer weeks per month, or fewer months per year.

The director explained that what the company was doing in Ghana was to provide a level of convenience, stating that the company had not canceled any flights on the Accra-New York route since September last year.

Mr. Johnson emphasized that the company was focused on being “a good neighbour, a member of the community, a friend to the community, and we think that when people try us, they will find that we are very reliable, friendly, and an airline you will want to do business with.”

He explained that if there were ever any delays in the flight, it was because “we will always want to do what is safe,” giving the assurance that the airline dispatch reliability, which was the rate at which the airplanes were supposed to go, was higher than many of its competitors on the international market.

Mr. Johnson touted the credibility of the airline, saying, “Delta is the most awarded airline in the United States for at least 10 years running.

“It has had the highest ranking in customer service, customer satisfaction, reliability, fewer cancellations, and most on-time performance,” he said.

He said the airline was committed to delivering unwavering dedication to passenger safety and satisfaction, including those travelling to and from Ghana.