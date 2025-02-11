Next article: Old Mutual Ghana appoints Roy Punungwe as new Group CEO

Unlocking Ghana’s economic potential through financial literacy

Glenda Senaya Business News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 11:16

In today’s complex global economy, financial literacy is a vital skill that underpins economic resilience for individuals, businesses, and governments.

In Ghana, where economic volatility and limited access to financial resources pose significant challenges, promoting financial literacy is crucial for fostering sustainable growth.

Financial literacy encompasses various competencies that help individuals and organizations make informed financial decisions.

Key components include budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management, each contributing to financial stability and long-term economic well-being.

For individuals, financial literacy enhances security by enabling better money management, saving, and investment strategies that reduce vulnerability to economic shocks.

It also improves quality of life by helping individuals avoid predatory financial schemes and plan for future goals, such as home ownership or retirement.

For businesses, financial literacy fosters sustainable growth by empowering leaders to make sound financial decisions and navigate uncertainties.

Furthermore, corporations with financial literacy are more likely to adopt responsible practices, such as integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

For governments, a financially literate population ensures economic stability, reduces reliance on welfare programs, and contributes to poverty alleviation by promoting inclusive growth.

Globally, nations are recognizing the significance of financial literacy in driving economic stability. Countries such as Singapore, Australia, and Canada have implemented national strategies that include financial education in schools, public awareness campaigns, and partnerships with financial institutions to improve financial well-being.

For Ghana, prioritizing financial literacy is essential. Targeted educational programs, leveraging technology, and fostering public-private partnerships can bridge financial exclusion, particularly for marginalized groups.

By investing in financial literacy, Ghana can unlock its economic potential, reduce inequality, and pave the way for a more prosperous future. The time to act is now.



Glenda Senaya is a finance and investment professional with a strong background in finance and operations as well as a deep commitment to promoting financial literacy

Her career has seen me work in various roles across leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Lloyds Banking Group, and DEEWS Gh Ltd.

She is passionate about empowering individuals and businesses through financial education. She has also authored research papers on topics like financial literacy's role in sustainable investment, and Mitigating financial risks for entrepreneurs in emerging markets.