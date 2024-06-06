Next article: Banks urged to comply with regulations

Previous article: Chamber of Electronic Issuers calls for mobile money integration to boost inter-African trade

Featured

UBA Ghana, Finance Ministry deepen relations

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 06 - 2024 , 10:18

UBA Ghana and the Ministry of Finance have conferred to build strong collaboration that can further deepen their relationship in the country.

Advertisement

Towards that, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Uzoechina Molokwu, paid a working visit to the office of Ghana's Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed

Amin Adam as part of measures to improve socio- economic partnership.

During the meeting, Mr Molokwu informed the minister of UBA’s 2024 celebrations which included the UBA Group’s 75th anniversary, 40 years successful banking operation in United States of America and UBA Ghana’s vigintennial.

The MD expressed UBA's unwavering support for the Ghanaian economy and SME businesses.

He said UBA's partnerships with organizations such as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in financing SMEs and capacity building.

Appreciation

For his part, Dr Adam expressed his appreciation at UBA's continued partnership and support to the Government of Ghana.

He reassured the government keenness in collaborating with the bank and other financial institutions to achieve economic development goals.

He also emphasized the government’s interest in developing the SME businesses as a catalyst for economic growth.

Collaboration

The collaborations between the Government of Ghana and United Bank for Africa in providing financing support to key sectors of the economy would continue to be strengthened

Among the UBA Ghana team that visited the minister were Peter Dery, Head of Retail and Commercial Banking, Rita Mills-Robertson, Head of Public Sector and Institutions, and Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications.