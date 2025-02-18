Featured

The impact of financial literacy on personal wealth

Glenda Senaya Business News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 04:03

Financial literacy is the cornerstone of personal wealth-building, empowering individuals to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

With the right knowledge and skills, individuals are better equipped to plan their finances, make sustainable investment decisions, and reduce financial stress.

At its core, financial literacy enables people to manage their income, expenses, and savings in a way that supports both their immediate needs and long-term goals.

By understanding how to create and stick to a budget, individuals can avoid the pitfalls of overspending and prioritize saving for future objectives such as buying a home, funding education, or preparing for retirement.

Moreover, financial literacy empowers individuals to make well-informed investment choices, ensuring that their money works for them and grows over time rather than being eroded by inflation or poor financial decisions.

Real-life examples and data underscore the powerful link between financial literacy and improved financial outcomes.

In countries where financial education is prioritised, individuals often achieve higher levels of financial security.

For instance, studies conducted in the United States show that people with higher financial literacy are more likely to have emergency savings, own a home, and invest in retirement accounts.

According to a 2020 survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education, 82% of financially literate individuals reported feeling "financially secure," compared to only 41% of those with low financial literacy.

Similarly, in Ghana, while comprehensive data on the direct impact of financial literacy is limited, anecdotal evidence and surveys reveal that financially educated individuals are more adept at managing their finances, taking advantage of savings opportunities, and avoiding high-interest debt traps.

A growing number of Ghanaians who engage with financial education programs have reported improved financial behaviors, such as increased savings and investment activities.

Despite the clear benefits of financial literacy, many individuals in Ghana still face significant challenges when it comes to accessing financial education.

Factors such as limited access to formal financial education, lack of awareness, and financial exclusion in rural areas contribute to low financial literacy levels.

In many communities, traditional financial practices may be prioritised over modern financial tools and strategies, which can prevent individuals from fully understanding the range of financial opportunities available to them.

Additionally, many people, particularly in low-income or rural areas, may not have access to the internet or digital platforms that could provide valuable financial resources.

To overcome these barriers, it is essential to invest in targeted financial literacy programs that are accessible to all demographics.

This can be achieved by integrating financial education into school curricula, partnering with communitybased organizations to deliver local workshops, and leveraging mobile technology to bring financial literacy resources to even the most remote regions.

Furthermore, collaboration with financial institutions can play a crucial role in ensuring that these resources are practical, relevant, and aligned with the financial realities of everyday Ghanaians.

In conclusion, financial literacy is a powerful tool for personal wealth creation.

By equipping individuals with the knowledge to plan their finances, make informed investment decisions, and reduce financial stress, financial literacy fosters long-term financial security.

While challenges like limited access to education remain, they can be addressed through strategic initiatives that promote inclusivity and accessibility.

When individuals are financially literate, they not only build personal wealth but contribute to a more financially resilient society.

It’s time for Ghana to prioritize financial literacy, empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures and build lasting wealth.

The author is a finance and investment professional with a strong background in finance and operations as well as a deep commitment to promoting financial literacy.

She holds an MSc in Finance and Investment Management from the University of Aberdeen and a BA in Economics with Statistics from the University of Ghana.

My career has seen me work in various roles across leading financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, Lloyds Banking Group, and DEEWS Gh Ltd.

She is passionate passionate about empowering individuals and businesses through financial education, I have also authored research papers on topics like financial literacy's role in sustainable investment, and Mitigating financial risks for entrepreneurs in emerging markets.