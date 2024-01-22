Stanchart Women in Technology Incubator Programme opens application for cohort 4

Business Desk Report Business News Jan - 22 - 2024 , 10:58

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has opened applications for Cohort 4 of the Standard Chartered Women in Technology (SCWIT) Incubator Programme.

This initiative supports female-led and/or owned businesses, in line with the growing demand for diversity in technology and entrepreneurship.

A release issued by the bank last Thursday said the programme underscores the need for increased opportunities for women to develop entrepreneurial and leadership excellence, reflecting the bank’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement, with specific focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.

It aims to equip the female led enterprises with the transformational and essential skills needed for success in the dynamic tech enabled business landscape.

“The programme is implemented by Ashesi University’s Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (AU-GCIC).

Through the SCWIT Incubator Programme, selected women entrepreneurs get access to a comprehensive incubation experience, featuring personalized business advisory services, mentorship, and financial grants, as well as several skills development masterclasses, including participating in the high value Mini MBA programme curated by AU-GCIC,” it said.

Benefit

It said entrepreneurs selected for the initiative will benefit from immersive learning in business management and operations and access to a range of services, including legal, accounting, financial planning, and tech support, as well as valuable networking opportunities with successful peers and industry experts.

Upon completion, the participants will showcase their businesses, competing for financial grants to scale up their ventures and drive sustainable growth and impact.

According to the release, the SCWIT programme forms part of the broader global initiative Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, which is aimed at tackling gender inequality by promoting greater economic inclusion.

Impact

Since its launch in Ghana in November 2020, 54 female owned businesses across various sectors have benefited from the incubator.

15 of these businesses have received grants of $10,000 (Ghana Cedi equivalent) each to scale up their businesses.

The release said “this year’s programme includes an increase from five to six top finalists who will receive US$10,000 in Ghana Cedi equivalent equity-free grant each, to scale up or kickstart their technology enabled businesses.”

The eligibility criteria for the prospective enterprises include: female ownership of not less than 50 per cent stake or equity in the business; business in operation for at least 12 months; Ghanaian owned business operating in Ghana; business developing an innovative and scalable tech-enabled or sustainability inclined product, and a business that demonstrates its technology’s sustainable impact from the social, economic, or environmental perspectives.

Commitment

Commenting on this year’s programme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, Mansa Nettey, said “we remain committed to advancing economic and social development sustainably and equitably, our purpose revolves around propelling commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity.

The SC WIT incubator is dedicated to empowering women-led start-ups, by providing indispensable resources and the support needed to propel female owned businesses to unprecedented heights”.

The Executive Director, Ashesi University’s Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, Ruka Sanusi, said the programme focused focused on breaking down gender barriers to opportunity, whilst empowering emerging female business leaders to make meaningful contributions to the world around them.

“Ashesi University’s Ghana Climate Innovation Centre is a proud partner with Standard Chartered for the programme, offering women entrepreneurs with technological and sustainability innovation the skills development, mentorship and business support they need to realise their start-up dreams,” she added.

Interested candidates can apply online at http://scwomenintechgh.com/apply/ until 29th February 2024.