See Ghana's top exports in 2023 (LIST)

Graphic Online Business News May - 30 - 2024 , 15:50

Ghana's robust export performance in 2023, exceeding imports for the first time in recent years, reveals a continued reliance on a few key commodities.

While this strategy generated a trade surplus of GH₵5.3billion, it also highlights the need for diversification.

According to the Ghana 2023 Trade Report, gold maintains its dominance as the top export, accounting for a 45.2% of the total with a value exceeding GH₵84 billion. This is followed by mineral fuels and oils (GH₵43.9 billion), primarily crude petroleum, contributing another 23.6%.

Cocoa, a mainstay of the Ghanaian economy, comes in third with cocoa beans and products reaching GH₵15.7 billion (combined). However, compared to gold, cocoa beans alone represent only 6.5% of exports.

The remaining top ten exports showcase a wider range of products, but their contribution is comparatively smaller. Cashew nuts, manganese ores, cocoa butter, and tuna are all valuable exports, each constituting less than 2% of the total.

Rounding out the list are iron/steel products and shea nut oil, demonstrating a fledgling diversification into other sectors. However, these combined still represent less than 1.5% of exports.

The report mentioned the importance of export diversification. While gold and oil remain crucial revenue sources, their dominance exposes the economy to price fluctuations in these global markets. Expanding export categories beyond these traditional products is vital for long-term economic stability.

See the entire list below;

1. Gold bullion

Export value - GH₵84,109,674,977

Share of exports - 45.2%

2. Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude

Export value - GH₵43,914,733,396

Share of exports- 23.6%

3. Cocoa beans, superior quality raw beans

Export value - GH₵12,102,272,153

Share of exports - 6.5%

4. Cocoa paste, not defatted

GH₵3,644,011,373

Share of exports - 2.0%

5. Manganese ores and concentrates, with a manganese content of >20%

GH₵3,463,903,573

Share of exports - 1.9%

6. Cashew nuts, in shell

GH₵2,486,931,891

Share of exports - 1.3%

7. Natural cocoa butter

GH₵2.088,234,402

Share of exports - 1.1%

8. Tuna, skipjack and Atlantic bonito, prepared or preserved, not minced

GH₵1,550,949,868

Share of exports - 0.8%

9. Iron/Steel b&r, h/r, irregular coils with deform. Not further than forged

GH₵1,280,112,811

Share of exports - 0.7%

10. Shea (karate nuts) oil and fractions, crude

GH₵1,196,786,019

Share of exports - 0.6%

All Other Products

GH₵30,128,077,528

Share of export - 16.2%



Total Export - GH₵185,965,688,023

100%