Ridge Medical Centre CEO honoured at Business Executive Awards

Business Desk Report Business News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 01:07

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Ridge Medical Centre, Dr Emmanuel Gyimah Amankwa, has been adjudged as the Most Outstanding Personality in Healthcare at the Business Executive Excellence Awards.

The award reflects his stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication to providing quality health care in the country and also for being an extremely respected personality advocating best business practices in the sector.

The 10th edition of the Business Executives Awards was aimed at identifying and publicly recognising private enterprises, public institutions and individuals that have displayed exemplary conduct and chalked up extraordinary accomplishments concerning their business activities in the year under review.

For Dr Amankwa, the honour authenticates the company's continuous growth and contribution to the Ghana Health Industry and the Ghanaian economy.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Dr Amankwa said the award meant a lot to his consistent determination to build a formidable and proficient brand.

He said the award was a testament to the team's dedication to excellence in every aspect of their operations and also demonstrated their unwavering determination to meet and exceed customer's expectations.

"I am extremely grateful for such a wonderful milestone at this highest magnitude. I will continue to work hard to achieve the vision of becoming the best healthcare facility across the globe. I dedicate this award to our cherished clients, " he said.

He said he would also continue his public health advocacy and create more beneficial partnership avenues in the health industry.

A surgeon by profession, Dr Amankwa deals in medical logistics through his enterprise called AGE Healthcare and Logistics.

He is also a member of the Ghana College of Surgeons and West Africa College of Surgeons and has won several awards over the years.