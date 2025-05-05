Republic Bank deepens commitment to Volta Region with strategic visit and development plans

GraphicOnline Business News May - 05 - 2025 , 09:03

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive national development through a high-level engagement in the Volta Region, aimed at fostering agricultural growth, economic advancement, and greater financial inclusion.

Leading the delegation was Managing Director of Republic Bank, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, who paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu. The visit formed part of the Bank’s strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in the region and explore ways to support agriculture, enhance local enterprise, and deliver tailored financial products to improve socio-economic outcomes.

The meeting was also attended by a member of the Council of State, H.E. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, known for his advocacy for regional development. Reflecting on the visit, he said, “As someone whose own business has grown with the support of Republic Bank, I am passionate about partnering with the Bank to replicate this success across the Volta Region. This visit is a strategic step towards identifying opportunities in agriculture and local enterprise development that can unlock economic potential, improve livelihoods, and elevate the standard of living for our people, which remains dear to me.”

He extended his appreciation on behalf of the region’s residents and lauded the Bank for establishing a branch in Ho. “The future is in agriculture, and the Volta Region is open and ready for Corporate Ghana to invest, collaborate, and grow,” he added.

Discussions during the engagement focused on key sectors requiring urgent financial intervention, including agricultural mechanisation and rice production across the Tongu, Ketu North, and northern parts of the region. The Regional Minister also appealed for innovative mortgage solutions to meet the housing needs of the people.

Dr. Dzoboku, in response, assured the Minister of the Bank’s readiness to partner regional stakeholders to design and deliver bespoke financial services that address these priorities. “As a bank committed to national transformation, Republic Bank is eager to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the Volta Region. We see agriculture not just as a sector, but as a foundation for sustainable economic development and livelihood improvement,” he said. “We are particularly keen on initiatives that drive impact at the grassroots level,” he added.

Further reinforcing its commitment to community development, the Republic Bank delegation conducted a needs assessment at the Ho Teaching Hospital. Following the visit, the Bank pledged to support some of the hospital’s immediate needs, aligning with its endorsement of Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being. The delegation was received by Mr. George Tetteh, Hospital Administrator, and Mr. Kwasi Dzramedo, Finance Director, who both expressed their gratitude for the Bank’s interest in strengthening healthcare delivery.

Dr. Dzoboku also announced plans to host a Mortgage Clinic in the Volta Region later this year, a move expected to boost access to housing finance and empower more families to become homeowners. “At Republic Bank, we believe everyone deserves a place to call home. Our upcoming mortgage clinic is a strategic step to bring our affordable housing solutions closer to the people of the Volta Region. This is part of our mission to make dreams of homeownership a reality, while contributing to the region’s social and economic development,” he stated.

Since the inauguration of its Ho branch in January this year, Republic Bank has been actively investing in the Volta Region, demonstrating a firm resolve to drive regional development through impactful partnerships, community engagement, and sustainable financing initiatives.