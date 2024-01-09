Quick Credit dissolves house-to-house loan recovery department

Kweku Zurek Business News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 06:39

In a significant development, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the Founder and Board Chairman of Quick Credit, has declared that the company will cease its house-to-house loan recovery operations.

The decision, disclosed during Quick Credit's annual gathering at the Conference Center in Accra on Sunday, stems from feedback received from various stakeholders.

Mr. Quaye said: "Over the past year, we've received numerous feedbacks from our customers, the general public, and our regulator, on our activities on the field.... I am thrilled to announce that we have taken a decision to dissolve the house-to-house recovery department of the company. We will no longer be visiting clients for recovery ever again."

Quick Credit had garnered attention over the past year due to the actions of its loan recovery officers, with social media videos capturing confrontations between these officers and customers who had defaulted on loan repayments.

In August last year, four officers of Quick Credit and Micro Investment Company Limited, Tarkwa branch, who allegedly caused harm to Michael Kwesi Affum, a security officer of G4S security company, were fined GH₵3,600 each by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The move to discontinue house-to-house recovery operations is anticipated to foster improved relations between Quick Credit and its clientele.