Provident Insurance commits to quality customer service delivery

Business News May - 13 - 2024

The Acting Managing Director of Provident Insurance, Ken Doh, has stressed the importance of continuous improvement in meeting the evolving needs of customers in the insurance sector.

“I am proud to lead a team that is dedicated to raising the bar in customer service standards. In today's fast-paced world, customer experience is paramount. Provident Insurance is committed to equipping our workforce with the necessary skills to exceed customer expectations while driving our digital agenda forward.”

He said this when the company partnered Springs Premier to enhance the customer service skills of 100 staff of the company.

The initiative aligns with the company's commitment to elevate customer experiences while driving its digital agenda.

The intensive in-house training engaged both management and frontline staff, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to nurture talent and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Mr Doh further reiterated the company's efforts to provide customers with seamless experiences, including the introduction of a WhatsApp Chatbot for added convenience.

“Through our commitment to offering customers seamless experiences and meeting their changing needs, we continuously learn and innovate.

We have introduced a reliable WhatsApp Assistant ‘Obaa Yaa’ to streamline motor insurance processes. ‘Obaa Yaa’ enables our customers to insure, renew or file claims anywhere and anytime,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Springs Premier Ltd, Harrison Ahorgba, commended Provident's proactive approach to customer-centric practices and digital transformation.

"This initiative demonstrates Provident Insurance's unwavering dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction and staying ahead in the digital age. By investing in comprehensive training and technology-driven solutions such as Obaa Yaa, they are setting a new standard of excellence in the industry."

“The introduction of Obaa Yaa is a clear example of how Provident Insurance is leveraging digital innovation to meet the evolving needs of its customers. It reflects its commitment to providing efficient and accessible services,” he added.