NLA takes over VAG lottery

The Veteran Administration of Ghana (VAG) has ceded its power to conduct and regulate VAG lottery to the National Lottery Authority (NLA)
In a collaborative agreement signed between the two institutions on June 19, the NLA now holds the power to manage VAG lottery and any activity of VAG as far as
In turn, the NLA is required to give VAG an amount of GH¢120,000 every month within the span of the agreement to support its activities. The VAG was given the legislative mandate to operate and generate revenue to cater
Other provisions of the agreement include, but not limited to, the provision of a four-wheel drive vehicle to VAG at a seven-year interval, other health incentives and the provision of GH¢10 million for the renovation of the Burma Camp Sports Stadium complex.
Need for the agreement
At the signing, the Director General of the NLA,
“Pursuant to the VAG Act 844, VAG was given the power to manage and control its lottery. Another Act of Parliament gave NLA the mandate to manage and conduct
“This created a lot of tension where these institutions have been seen in court fighting over the rights to regulate lottery. It is, however, refreshing and rewarding to find these two institutions
He added that there was the need for such an agreement because VAG lacked equipment, capacity
He explained that the NLA at a point wanted the VAG Act to be repealed so that all
“The NLA has many times caused the arrest of many illegal lotto operators (Banker to Banker) who operated lotto to the extent of drawing on their own numbers and staking on Sundays; however, there were no appropriate sanctions meted out to them because
Ultimatum
The Executive Secretary of the VAG, Capt. Ben Edward Dua (Retd), said Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) who were operating under VAG
Initial commitment
At the signing, the NLA presented a cheque for GH¢220,000 to the VAG to support its activities.