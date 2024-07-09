Featured

My TBSC story — Featuring maiden champions: UCC (1)

Business Desk Report Business News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 03:45

The Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) is an initiative of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, organized in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

Advertisement

TBSC is a high-level academic quiz competition among Ghanaian tertiary institutions running the Business Programme.

The programme seeks to promote competition among students and schools running business programmes, whiles providing a platform for scholarship and interaction among business lecturers and students.

The maiden edition of the TBSC (Ver 1.0) featured 12 of the seasoned tertiary institutions offering business programmes in the country, from the 18th – 23rd February, 2019. The University of Cape Coast emerged as the overall winners.

As we build up to the 2024 edition (Ver 6.0), we want to engage with past winners of the TBSC to gauge their moments of pride and joy and the journey after that in “My TBSC Story”.

In this first part, the Quiz Master (QM), Alhassan Yusif Trawule, has a one-on-one interaction with the three members of the UCC winning team of 2019. Let’s find out what they have to say:

GILLIAN ASIEDU-DANSO (GAD)

QM: Your full name

My name is Gillian Asiedu-Danso

QM: Tell me about your TBSC journey with UCC

I was part of Team UCC during the maiden edition of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge in 2019. Participating in this competition during my final year in university was one of the most fun and challenging things I have ever done till date.

It was helpful to have an amazing team to do this with and that made it less overwhelming. To prepare for something with people who want to win as much as you do was refreshing.

QM: How was the feeling like on winning the maiden-edition trophy in 2019

Winning this was so worth it. I think it all happened so fast, one minute you’re sitting on stage, trying to solve an economics question, the next minute you’re holding up a trophy and you’re overjoyed. It’s an awesome feeling.

QM: What were some of the challenges faced, lessons learnt, and key takeaways from the TBSC platform

TBSC taught me so much even without me realizing. I learnt how to work in a team and improve my interpersonal and co-operative skills.

Succeeding in such a high-pressure environment, you learn quickly it’s not just about you but it’s about the person sitting next to you.

You also learn how to trust yourself and your team. It’s hard because for three years, university fosters an individualistic approach to success but that’s the amazing thing about TBSC, you get to make friends for life – not just from your school but from all the other participating schools.

QM: What do you currently do and how has the TBSC shaped you afterward (Impact of TBSC, if any)

I currently work as a Product Associate for a (global) investment bank and I have some transferrable skills from TBSC which has helped me. An example being working in a collaborative environment while confidently sharing your knowledge and skills.

QM: What advise do you have for schools and students who may want to participate in the TBSC?

My advice to the participating schools this year is to prepare as much as you can, work with your team and have a lot of fun! Make your school proud. And remember, participating alone is enough to know you’re doing well.

QM: Any final comments for Version 6.0 schools

I think the TBSC is such an amazing opportunity for students to show their knowledge and ability while being able to network with other students in a similar industry.

Advertisement

I would do it again if I can. Nothing beats that winning feeling.

QM: Your full name

My full name is Judith Weabo Hooper Simons

QM: Tell me about your TBSC journey with UCC

The goal was clear: to win the maiden edition of the TBSC. From the outset, my team and I were determined and focused on winning.

Balancing schoolwork and preparation was a challenge, especially within a short timeframe, but we were driven by the desire to excel. Teamwork was the backbone of our success.

Advertisement

We meticulously developed a preparation strategy – with late nights, countless revisions, and rigorous practice sessions becoming our routine.

The dedication required tested our resilience and work ethic, but we remained motivated. Each team member brought unique strengths we needed for the competition.

QM: How was the feeling like on winning the maiden-edition trophy in 2019

Winning the 2019 edition was surreal. From the moment we entered the competition, we knew the stakes were high, and every school brought their A-game. Every stage of the competition was intense.

Advertisement

Fast forward to the final competition and seeing the gap we had given to the opponent as we drew near to the end, it felt like all our hard work had truly paid off.

It was a mix of relief, joy, and a profound sense of accomplishment. Winning proved that dedication and teamwork could overcome any challenge.

QM: What were some of the challenges faced, lessons learnt, and key takeaways from the TBSC platform

One of the biggest challenges was balancing academic, and extracurricular responsibilities with the intense competition preparation.

At the time, I was the Harvest Committee Chairperson for my campus denominational group, and our annual fundraising event was the Sunday before the competition.

Managing all these responsibilities, especially in the final week, was tough Even with moments of doubt and fatigue, but each challenge taught me great lessons in time management, hard work, and perseverance.

QM: What were some of the key takeaways from the TBSC platform?

The TBSC had a profound impact on me. It sharpened my problem-solving skills, taught me to work effectively under pressure, and how to challenge myself. I significantly improved my collaborative and teamwork abilities—skills that have been immensely helpful in my professional life.

QM: What do you currently do and how has the TBSC shaped you afterward (Impact of TBSC, if any)

I work as an Associate at a multinational financial company in the UK. Outside of my profession, I’m actively involved in impact creation, and currently as an Executive Director at GearUp Africa, an organisation focused on empowering young Africans with quality education, skills development, and opportunities.

QM: What advise do you have for schools and students who may want to participate in the TBSC?

There have been numerous occasions where my TBSC experience has come up in conversations and proven invaluable. The experience is incredibly rewarding and will provide

you with skills that benefit both your personal and professional life.

See it as an opportunity to learn, grow, and expand yourself. Be committed, and work hard both individually and as a team. Hard work truly pays off. I wish you all the best.

QM: Any final comments for Version 6.0 schools

The competition is a wonderful platform to showcase talent, learn essential life skills, and make connections. Don’t forget to enjoy the process.