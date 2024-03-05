Next article: The crucial role of CEOs in board effectiveness

MTN Ghana declares final dividend for 2023

The Board of Scancom Ghana (MTN Ghana) has recommended a final dividend of GH¢0.175 per share for the period to December 31, 2023 pending approval by shareholders.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the declaration is 13,236,175,050.

Payment dates

In compliance with the requirements of GSE rules, the company has declared salient dates relating to the payment of the dividend.

Ex-dividend date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024; Qualifying date Thursday, March 28, 2024; while the dividend payment date is Friday, April 12, 2024.

A notice as contained in the annual financial report of Scancom PLC said “All shareholders registered in the books of Scancom PLC at close of business on Thursday, March 28, 2024, qualify for the final dividend.

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Consequently, an investor purchasing MTNGH shares before this date will be entitled to the final dividend.”

However, the report said, an investor buying MTNGH shares on or after Tuesday, March 26, 2024, will not be entitled to the final dividend.

“On Friday, April 12, 2024 the dividend will be transferred electronically to the bank accounts or mobile money wallets of shareholders who make use of these facilities.” It added.