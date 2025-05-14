Moses B. Arthur ranked among world’s top 50 most influential people of African descent

Ghanaian real estate developer and public speaker, Moses Brentu Arthur, has been named the 26th Most Influential Person of African Descent (MIPAD) in the 2025 Global Top 50 list for Philanthropy and Social Impact.

Arthur, the Co-founder and CEO of Afrimart Atlantic Limited, received the international recognition as part of a broader initiative aligned with the United Nations’ Second International Decade for People of African Descent. The accolade celebrates global figures of African heritage making notable contributions to humanity in diverse fields.

Reacting to the news, Arthur expressed profound gratitude, describing the recognition as a reflection of consistent, purpose-driven work.

“When you commit to building, serving, and solving, recognition becomes a byproduct, not the goal,” he said. “This is only the beginning.”

Arthur, who recently hosted over 3,000 young people at the “Trailblazers Unite” summit at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, attributed the milestone to divine guidance and the collective support of his team, mentors, partners, and friends.

He used the occasion to inspire other young Africans. “Stay the course. Your impact matters. Your voice matters. Your work matters. The awards will follow – but the assignment must always come first,” he urged.

Through Afrimart Atlantic and Entrepreneurship Hub Africa, Arthur has worked to empower entrepreneurs and build a more inclusive economic ecosystem on the continent. These platforms, coupled with flagship events like Trailblazers Unite, have become vital incubators for young change-makers across Africa.

“Legacy is built in the unseen moments… Keep sowing. Keep building. Keep serving. The world will catch up to what God has already ordained,” Arthur remarked.

Jonathan Olufowobi, CEO of MIPAD, congratulated all honorees and reiterated the organisation’s mission to spotlight black excellence. “Our initiative serves to promote the narrative of Black success stories, shining a light on the remarkable endeavours and victories of African descendants,” he said.

All honorees are expected to participate in MIPAD’s Recognition Week 2025 in New York City.