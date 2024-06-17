Migrants urged to adopt Pearson Test at Study Abroad Seminar

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 06:18

Prospective migrants and students seeking international opportunities have been urged to adopt the Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE) as their preferred proof of English Skills for university, migration and professional application purposes.

Advertisement

The Business Development Officer for Pearson PTE, Eugenia Odame Yeboah, highlighted the test's advantages at the Pearson Test of English Study Abroad Seminar and Fair held last Saturday in Accra.

PTE is a computer-based test using Artificial Intelligence to ensure reliable and unbiased assessment. Unlike other tests, results are delivered within 48 hours and can be conveniently shared with institutions worldwide.

"The test is readily accessible," Ms. Yeboah explained. "Candidates can book exams online and take them at the Linear Assessment Services Centre in Accra." She said ith a cost of $235 for standard applications and $195 for dependent visas, PTE offers a competitive alternative.

The fair also featured a Study Abroad section with 15 exhibitors providing students with valuable information on international education opportunities.

The General Manager of Best Education Service Limited, Ishmael Muslim, emphasized the importance of thorough research and informed decision-making. He advised students to limit applications to a maximum of three institutions due to associated costs.

The event targeted both students and institutions, showcasing the benefits of PTE for both parties. As highlighted by Miss Jennifer Selasie King, a Mastercard Scholars Program beneficiary, PTE's worldwide recognition makes it a valuable asset for anyone pursuing international education or migration goals.