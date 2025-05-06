Featured

KRIF launches 9 premium European brands

Business Desk Report Business News May - 06 - 2025 , 09:32

In its quest to enhance office operations of businesses in the country, KRIF Ghana Limited has launched a range of premium European brands.

The brands, including Durable, Herlitz, Olympia Business Systems, Pelikan, Fellowes, Bantex, Donau and Tesa, offer solutions and give value for money while providing value addition.

At the launch in Accra, the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, said the premium European brands, which had been in existence for over 500 years, were noted for their quality, innovation and excellence.

He said each brand had a rich history and commitment to quality, innovation, excellence, and new designs all in response to customer demands.

He reiterated the company's commitment to bringing high-quality products to its customers.

He said his outfit had spent nearly four decades bringing world-class brands from all over the world to the Ghanaian market to provide top-quality products to customers.

“We are committed to offering products that combine quality, innovation and excellent service. Our passion for quality products and service is what sets us apart.

“There is no sales institution in our industry in the country that comes close to what we have done for our customers. For 39 years, we have kept bringing the best products from the best brands across the globe. Today, we are here once again to create a new record,” he said.