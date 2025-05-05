KIC’s Agritech Pro Challenge takes startups beyond the pitch with real-world business validation

Graphic.com.gh Business News May - 05 - 2025 , 11:36

The Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) has intensified its drive to nurture viable agribusinesses by organising Business Validation Trips for 44 startups participating in its Agritech Challenge Pro.

These visits, conducted across several regions, were aimed at testing the practical viability of the entrepreneurs’ ideas and measuring their readiness for investment and expansion.

The selected teams are among 52 startups that initially received $2,000 in traction funding after advancing to the Pro stage of the Agritech Challenge. The funding was intended to support early-stage product development, customer acquisition, partnership-building and the development of minimum viable products. Following the first round of pitches, 44 teams were shortlisted for the Business Validation Trips.

KIC’s Entrepreneurship Development Specialist, Ato Ulzen-Appiah, explained the importance of the initiative: “This process allows us to ensure that we are supporting startups that are not only promising on paper but are truly creating value in the real world.” He added, “The validation trips are a unique opportunity to witness innovation, impact, and commitment at the grassroots.”

During the trips, KIC teams interacted directly with startup founders, their customers, and relevant community stakeholders. The engagements offered firsthand insight into how each venture is progressing, their operational models, and the extent of community integration.

The startups presented a wide range of innovations, from technology-driven farming tools to sustainable food processing techniques. Each team demonstrated how the traction funding had accelerated their business development, and highlighted the challenges they face in bringing their ideas to market.

Portfolio Manager at KIC, Kamil Nabong, underscored the significance of the exercise. “The Business Validation Trips serve as a vital checkpoint in the Agritech Pro Challenge, helping KIC better understand the challenges the startups face, while also celebrating their creativity and resilience, and assessing their progression towards the next phase of the competition,” he noted.

The outcomes of the visits will help KIC tailor its support more effectively for the most promising ventures, ensuring that the selected startups for the final stage are grounded in practicality and positioned for scalable impact within Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

The Grand Finale of the Agritech Pro Challenge is scheduled to take place in Kumasi in May, where the top startups will pitch their improved concepts in a bid to secure further investment and recognition.