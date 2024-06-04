Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo hold personal finance workshop

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 12:52

Following the successful conclusion of the Personal Finance Workshop organized by Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo, participants have emerged empowered with essential financial knowledge and skills to navigate their financial futures with confidence.

Over the course of the week-long workshop, held at Quality Control Company (QCC) COCOBOD, employees had the opportunity to delve into various aspects of personal finance, including budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and retirement planning. Led by experienced facilitators and industry experts, the sessions provided practical insights, tools, and strategies to help participants make informed financial decisions and achieve greater financial stability.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this workshop," said one of the participants. "The sessions were eye-opening, and I feel more confident about managing my finances and planning for the future."

The workshop received positive feedback from participants, who commended the engaging delivery, relevance of the content, and practical applicability of the learnings to their personal financial situations. Many expressed appreciation for the collaborative efforts of Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo in organizing the workshop and providing valuable resources for their financial education.

"We are thrilled to see the impact of the workshop on participants," remarked Akua Boatemah Danso, CEO of Jacinth Consultancy Services. "Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to achieve financial wellness, and we are delighted to have played a role in facilitating that journey."

As the participants return to their daily lives armed with newfound financial knowledge and confidence, Jacinth Consultancy Services and Bamboo remain committed to advancing financial literacy and empowerment initiatives across Ghana. Plans are underway for future workshops and initiatives aimed at reaching even more individuals and communities with essential financial education.