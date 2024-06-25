Featured

HP launches AI driven eco friendly printing

HP has committed to the development of eco-friendly and artificial intelligence-powered innovations with the launch of its 3000 and 4000 series printing machines to promote sustainable printing.

The new products are an advancement of previous products aimed at maximising innovation in an uncertain and ever-changing global environment.

Other technological developments in the new product include off-professional level security to protect enterprises, a smaller size than prior printers, and an innovation to reduce outsourcing of repairs.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, HP's Category Manager for Central Africa, Sophie Danllola Anjorin expressed her thoughts on the eco-friendliness of the new devices, noting that they are powered by technologies that reduce emissions.

She said the products also include superior productivity capabilities that allow businesses to personalise their printers.

“With our advanced productivity features, you get to create an HP account and manage your own printer. You are your own information technology professional; you do not have to hire somebody to manage your IT operations, “she said.

This, she says, would help cut down on the cost of operations for businesses while maximising productivity to ensure the demands of their customers are met on time.

Country Manager/ Director HP Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika,, emphasised the importance of the latest HP invention, claiming that global instability caused by unpredictable economic problems compelled the company to innovate.

He said the HP 3000 and 4000 printers reflected this reality, as they offer innovative technology that maximises printing for businesses, thus reducing the cost of printing amid uncertain economic circumstances.

Mr Asika urged businesses to seek high-quality colour printing with these laser printers, which he believes would not boost their efficiency but maximise profits.

He also explained that the new device is protected with a toner that contains tamper-resistant packaging and firmware.

The new printers have other features, including fast two-sided colour printing with high-speed colour printing up to 26 pages per minute.

The new products have a compact design that streamlines workspaces, reduces clutter, and helps boost efficiency while saving cost and improving environmental sustainability, which is key to achieving the SDG goals by 2030.