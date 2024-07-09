Featured

GSE’s composite index makes 22.34% gains

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Jul - 09 - 2024 , 04:53

The Composite index of the Ghana Stock Exchange increased by 2.02% in June, reaching 3,829.61 points. This brought the year-to-date gains to 22.34%.

Advertisement

Additionally, the GSE Financial Stock Index saw a 3.04% increase, reaching 2,115.04 points, resulting in a year to date gain of 11.23%.

Top price gainers for the month were UNIL (23.08%), GCB (20.61%), FML (15.36%), ALLGH (9.09%), and GGBL (5.86%).

The GSE's Fixed Income Market on the other hand closed the month with a traded volume of 9.18 billion.

This represents a 69.62% increase compared to the volume traded in June 2023.

Treasury bills accounted for 72.59% of volumes traded, whilst government bonds contributed 27.30%, with corporate bonds making up the remaining 0.11%.

Stock market

The stock market experienced substantial growth in trading activity in June, with 39,746,912 shares traded, valued at GH¢87.97 billion.

This represents a 767.62% increase in volume and a 495.30% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date performance recorded a cumulative trading volume of 584,649,319 shares valued at GH¢984.50 million, marking a 157.68% increase in volume and a 197.41% rise in value compared to the corresponding period last year.

Ghana Fixed Income Market

The month concluded with a total traded volume of 9.18 billion, reflecting a 11.65% decrease compared to the preceding month.

However, this volume represents a significant 69.62% increase compared to the same period last year.

Year-to-date trading volume reached 71.45 billion, marking a 74.74% increase over the 40.89 billion traded in the corresponding period last year.

Highlights for the month

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) launched its Over-the-Counter (OTC) Market, a significant milestone aimed at broadening access to capital and enhancing market liquidity

in unlisted securities.

The Ghana Stock Exchange, in collaboration with the Institute of Financial & Economic Journalists, organized a seminar on "Partnering with the Media to Develop the Equities Market".

The GSE donated computers worth GHS 68,000 to the Princess Marie Louise Children's Hospital in Accra as part of its commitment to support the communities in which it operates in line with its corporate social responsibilities