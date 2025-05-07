Next article: MTN Ghana hits record share price on the back of strong Q1 performance and MoMo restructuring

Ghana to host major horticulture expo in June 2025

Ghana is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated agribusiness events in West Africa, the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2025, set to take place from June 11–13, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

With the theme “Innovate, Transform, Sustain: Driving Growth in Ghana’s Horticultural Sector,” the expo is positioned to be a turning point for the country’s agricultural and export ambitions.

Bringing together local and international stakeholders, the expo will focus on how innovation, sustainability, and investment can transform Ghana’s horticultural sector into a key driver of economic growth.

The expo will feature product exhibitions, B2B meetings, and expert-led seminars.

Participants will include producers, exporters, researchers, investors, policymakers, and representatives from the youth and women-led agribusiness community.

Ghana’s horticulture industry, known for crops such as mangoes, pineapples, coconuts, yams, and vegetables, has been gaining traction in international markets.

The expo is expected to provide a platform for dialogue on building up this momentum, improving supply chains, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

In addition to showcasing produce and technologies, the event will facilitate conversations around climate resilience, inclusive participation, and regional trade integration.