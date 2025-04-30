Previous article: Charlotte Osei, 8 others appointed to Ghana Gas Board by President Mahama

Kempinski unveils Asana bar, kitchen to elevate luxury dining

Daily Graphic Business News Apr - 30 - 2025 , 19:56

Director of Food and Beverage at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra Felix Otte has said the hotel’s newest dining concept, Asana Bar and Kitchen, is a refreshing addition that showcases even more creativity in its food and beverage offerings.

"It is wonderful to see our vision for the Asana Bar and Kitchen finally coming together.

This is a refreshing new dining concept that showcases even more creativity in our food and beverage offerings," he said.

Located in the right wing of Kempinski’s grand lobby, Asana blends Asian-inspired cuisine with the rich bounty of Ghana’s finest local ingredients.

The new venue promises an indulgent dining experience, combining sophisticated dishes with a vibrant social atmosphere.

At the heart of Asana is a dramatic 360-degree marble bar, surrounded by the hotel’s iconic crystal chandeliers and a soothing water fountain.

The space is designed with deep textures and rich colours, reflecting Kempinski’s signature elegance.

As both a signature bar and an all-day à la carte restaurant, Asana offers flexible seating arrangements for guests to enjoy crafted cocktails, fusion-inspired dishes, premium wines and an eclectic beverage selection, either indoors or in an alfresco setting.

Leading the culinary team is Chef Shara Tumaob, whose menu celebrates Ghana’s bold, colourful flavours while infusing them with dynamic Asian flair, creating a unique and memorable dining experience.

The General Manager Hanno Barkhoff described Asana as a new chapter in Kempinski’s continued evolution.

"Our lobby is the first chapter of every guest’s story with us. Asana not only embody our standards of luxury and hospitality but also invite guests on a new gourmet journey every time they walk through our doors," he said.

The launch of Asana also marks an important milestone as Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary, a decade of excellence in luxury hospitality.